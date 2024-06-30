'We're going to chase it': Cardiff think big after ending Killarney Vale's run

CARDIFF have set their sights on the women's Black Diamond Cup minor flag after ending Killarney Vale's unbeaten run with a 13-point victory on Saturday.
The league leader's streak of 10 consecutive wins this season finally came to an end at Adelaide Street Oval with Cardiff 6.3 (39) in front from near start to finish.
After trailing 27-8 at the end of the third quarter, Killarney Vale 4.2 (26) managed to kick three goals in the last to reduce the deficit but the visitors held court to claim their sixth consecutive win.
"I think we had them from the first clearance," Cardiff coach Grant Keeble said.
"We left a lot on the table, and they kicked a couple late, so the score looked a bit closer than it actually was.
"Bec Voigt came in, she has been out for a couple of weeks, but she came in at centre-half forward and kicked three for us.
"She was best on ground, I think."
Cardiff have now beaten both 2023 grand finalists after also downing City this month.
They've won nine of 11 games and sit second on 36 points, one win behind Killarney Vale (40). With matches against both sides again in the last two rounds, they're thinking big picture.
"We're going to chase it," Keeble said of the minor title.
"But the ultimate goal is to win the whole thing, and I think we've got the group to give it a good nudge.
"We still see City and Killarney Vale as the teams to beat, they'll throw more at us at the business end, but I've got a feeling we can keep rolling."
Elsewhere, Singleton 5.11 (41) beat The Entrance-Bateau Bay 3.4 (22) and Newastle City 10.17 (77) smashed Terrigal Avoca 1.1 (7).
In men's games, Warners Bay 25.15 (165) pumped Maitland 4.4 (28), Cardiff 7.7 (49) held off Killarney Vale 6.9 (45) and Terrigal Avoca 6.10 (46) defeated Newcastle City 5.7 (37).
