Azzurri close gap on Magic as defending champions suffer another loss

Broadmeadow coach Nima Nikfarjam has not written off Magic's premiership hopes but knows they have a mountain to climb after losing 3-0 to Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The result, which was tough to take with two goals coming from the penalty spot, followed a soul-searching 6-0 defeat to New Lambton for the defending champions and premiers.
The second-placed Magpies improved to 33 points and opened up a four-point gap on Broadmeadow, who stayed third on 29 points, while leaders Newcastle Olympic rose to 36 points after an 8-0 victory against last-placed Mid Coast (three) at Darling Street Oval on Saturday.
Fourth-placed Charlestown (28) gained ground on Magic with a 5-1 win over Adamstown (13) at Lisle Carr Oval, also on Saturday.
Azzurri and Broadmeadow are set for an important showdown next Sunday.
Charlestown and Maitland have two games in hand over Magic and Olympic while fifth-placed New Lambton (16), whose game against Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday was postponed, are trying to bridge a 12-point gap to the top four with eight games to play.
"I don't write our premiership hopes off yet," Nikfarjam said.
"We've just got to look at the league one game at a time."
Nikfarjam described the round-16 result as "a bit harsh" but was happier with the performance.
The first goal, in the 39th minute, looked touch and go for off-side as centre-back Tahlia Gossner's searching long ball found an unmarked Sophie Stapleford in space on the left and the former A-League forward finished from the top of the box with a half-volley.
The second came five minutes after Magic defender Kalista Hunter felled Sophie Jones in the penalty area and Bronte Peel slotted into the bottom left corner of the net for a 2-0 half-time lead.
The third goal was also from the spot, this time after Magic goalkeeper Stella Morgan was deemed to have fouled Stapleford in the 18-yard box and Peel converted with a carbon copy of her first goal.
Azzurri led 2-0 at the break after Chloe Cattley curled in a corner then Kyhra Dickey finished from close range.
A-League veteran and 11-times-capped Matilda Gema Simon made her first appearance for Azzurri, playing the first half.
Melina Ayres made it 3-0 before Tori Johnson pulled one back in the 80th minute for Adamstown. But Ella Joyce and Jayna Fraser then scored within two minutes of each other to seal the three points.
Marion Dunbabin produced a hat-trick for Olympic at Darling Street Oval and Jemma House bagged a match brace to lead the race for golden boot with 27 goals. Sophie Walmsley also netted a double while Alannah Russell got on the scoresheet as well.
