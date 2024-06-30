Northstars bounce back at home with win over Brisbane Lightning

The Newcastle Northstars have bounced back from a heavy defeat to Canberra in the nation's capital on Saturday to secure all three points a day later with a victory over Brisbane Lightning at home.
Less than 24 hours after suffering a 7-3 loss to Canberra Brave, the Northstars claimed a 3-2 win over the Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in Warners Bay.
Newcastle scored a goal in each period on Sunday but conceded in the first and third to twice give the Queensland side a sniff of snatching a victory or at least a draw.
Beau Taylor continued his recent form netting the opening goal, while overseas imports Francis Drolet and Kyler Matthews also landed strikes.
Newcastle also scored first against Canberra on Saturday through Daniel Berno, one of two goals they scored in the first period to take leads.
But the home side unleashed a flurry of four consecutive goals to take a commanding advantage.
Ethan Hawes and Alexander Yuill were Newcastle's other goal-scorers.
The results leave the Northstars top of the Australian Ice Hockey League's Rurak Conference on 37 points, ahead of Canberra (25) and Brisbane (20).
They remain fourth on the combined two-conference ladder.
Newcastle's next three games are against Adelaide Adrenaline, who are second last overall, starting with a double-header in South Australia next weekend.
