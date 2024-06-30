Wet, cool start to July with coastal rainfalls on the radar

IT'S a wet end to June with showers settling along the coast and parts of the Hunter.
Novocastrians can expect wet conditions to start the working week and welcome the month of July with showers to continue along the coastal fringe on Monday.
A total of 18 millimetres was recorded at Whiteman Ridge, Lake Macquarie in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday morning, June 30.
In the Upper Hunter, Glenbawn Dam near Muswellbrook recorded 15mm, while Newcastle itself had an appreciable 12mm.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Stephan Stefanac said intermittent showers are expected to continue for the entire week.
"We can expect to see 24 hour rainfall totals along the coastal fringe of the Hunter between 10 and 20 millimetres on any given day through the week," he said.
"It's possible there will be isolated falls along the coast of up to 30 to 40 millimetres while inland will be less than five millimetres."
Sunday was expected to reach a top of 18 degrees while Cessnock and Score were forecast with a maximum of 16.
Monday's temperature in Newcastle is predicted to reach just 17, and 16 the Upper Hunter.
Dave Anderson's beachwatch for the weekend reported a south to south-easterly swell, 0.5 metres to one metre with wind tending north to north-westerly.
The surf remained small and clean over the weekend with a water temperature of 17.
Offshore winds produced a few small breaks on the banks during the mornings shallow low tide.
Surfers were encouraged to try banks at Newcastle beach off alley, South Bar, Cliff and Pogos.
There were small wave magnets like second creek Redhead, Hams and Fraser to the south, and Birubi along the beach to the north.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.