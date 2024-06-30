Art and animal lovers come together for 'a dog day out'

PICKING up a paint brush to paint four-legged friends, hundreds gathered at Lake Macquarie's Museum of Art and Culture on Sunday for A Dog Day Out.
Part of the Dobell Festival, the dog-friendly art event celebrates pooches in contemporary art, life and culture.
Despite the wet weather on Sunday, June 30, dog-lovers and art enthusiasts braved the cool conditions to enjoy a day of live music, art and a picnic with pooches at the art gallery grounds.
Dobell Art Award finalist Sarah Lambert, 12, came down to the event with her sister Hannah, and their parents, from New Lambton.
Her father David Lambert said it was a great family day out and a wonderful experience for his daughters to be able to access a high-quality community gallery.
"They had a go at painting on the easels, we saw both exhibitions and watched some dogs get painted," he said.
"We enjoyed the day, it was really great. It would've been really nice had it not been raining, but I think it's such a beautiful setting there, looking at over the lake."
Mr Lambert said a highlight for the girls was seeing a piece of artwork created on an iPad by a resident artist.
Visitors had the opportunity to bring down their dogs for a pet photography session with Lizz Mackenzie or have a sketch of their dog made by artist Peter Lankas.
There were DIY options where people could photograph their dogs in front of a hand-painted William Dobell inspired backdrop, get a pet portrait or write about their pets.
The Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival is an annual month-long arts festival over June, inspired by the life and work of esteemed artist Sir William Dobell.
A former resident of Wangi Wangi, Dobell is known for his passion, innovation, experimentation and creative excellence.
The festival includes a range of events around Lake Macquarie including workshops, presentations and exhibitions addressing various aspects of his life and work.
