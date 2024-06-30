NSW launches new noise rules to shake up entertainment industry

The NSW government will introduce new noise rules on Monday to "protect venues from serial complainants".
The measures, aimed at rebuilding the state's night-time entertainment industry, include grants to help venues install sound proofing.
The regulations include "order of occupancy" becoming a central consideration in determining noise complaints, a change designed to stop incoming residents to a neighbourhood restricting the music and operating hours of established venues.
The Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham, said the "old NSW sport" of moving in next to a music venue and "complaining until it gets shut down" was over.
"The soundproofing and venue support will mean venues can host more live music whilst reducing the impact on their neighbours," he said.
The new rules represent the second stage of the government's "vibrancy reforms", the first of which started in December.
Liquor & Gaming NSW will become the lead regulator for noise complaints related to licensed premises in an effort to simplify noise management.
The number of people required to make a statutory disturbance complaint will rise from three to five, and they must not come from the same household or business.
The new rules include making permanent the pandemic measure allowing limited takeaway alcohol sales from small bars and new extended trading applications for hotels which schedule live music or arts events.
