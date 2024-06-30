Lambton Jaffas brace for NPL title test after another late scramble

The 2023 premiers and champions beat Maitland 2-1 on Saturday at Edden Oval with an 86th minute winner from Matt Cahill in round 17. It took the leaders to 43 points, four clear of Broadmeadow after 15 games each. Magic's clash against Olympic on Sunday was washed out, along with the Weston (16 points) v Charlestown (28) match.