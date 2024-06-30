Lambton Jaffas brace for NPL title test after another late scramble

Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski expects his side to step up against title challengers Broadmeadow next week after they scrambled late to stretch their unbeaten NPL run to 27 games.
The 2023 premiers and champions beat Maitland 2-1 on Saturday at Edden Oval with an 86th minute winner from Matt Cahill in round 17. It took the leaders to 43 points, four clear of Broadmeadow after 15 games each. Magic's clash against Olympic on Sunday was washed out, along with the Weston (16 points) v Charlestown (28) match.
It was the second NPL game in a row Jaffas have struck late to win, after beating Weston 2-1. Tanchevski said his side haven't been at their best but he was confident they would lift against in-form Magic.
"We've probably been a little bit off the past few weeks, but for these big games against Magic, we step up for them," Tanchevski said.
"It's a big game in the title race, not the be all and end all, but it's a big step closer for us if we win."
Jaffas were in front in the 22nd minute on Saturday when Cahill scored with a header off Tom Waller's cross. Regan Lundy levelled with a tap-in off a blocked shot in the 43rd. Cahill then struck the winner off a cross from Ben Hay. Maitland hit the crossbar soon after but remained sixth on 21 points.
Last-placed Lake Macquarie struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw with Adamstown away and keep their hopes alive of avoiding the wooden spoon and direct relegation.
Swede Theo Skarp scored in the 90th minute off Shukurani Sunzu's clever assist, taking Lakes to four points and keeping second-last Adamstown (9) from skipping further away. Rosebud led in the 54th minute when Dane Lawther slotted a penalty.
In the other games, fourth-placed Edgeworth moved to 26 points with a 3-0 home win over Valentine (23), and Cooks Hill (19) climbed to eighth with a 1-0 victory over New Lambton (11) at Alder Park.
At Jack McLaughlan Oval, Ryan Feutz produced a great touch and finish off a long ball to score in the 16th minute, Keanu Moore set up Flynn Goodman's goal in the 41st and Seth Clark fired in a class strike from a tight angle deep in stoppage time.
Cooks Hill leapfrogged Weston into eighth thanks to Brock Beveridge's goal in the 15th minute after his side pounced on a New Lambton mix-up in midfield.
