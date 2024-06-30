Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Was this the win that kick-starts the Newcastle Knights' season?

By Robert Dillon
June 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights celebrate Will Pryce's try against Parramatta. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Knights celebrate Will Pryce's try against Parramatta. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IT'S not often that a win on home turf against the NRL's last-placed team is a cause for celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.