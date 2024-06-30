Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights' NSW Cup coach Ronald Griffiths set to join Warriors

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 30 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POPULAR coach Ronald Griffiths is set to part company with the Newcastle Knights at season's end to coach the Warriors in next year's NRLW competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.