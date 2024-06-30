Knights' NSW Cup coach Ronald Griffiths set to join Warriors

POPULAR coach Ronald Griffiths is set to part company with the Newcastle Knights at season's end to coach the Warriors in next year's NRLW competition.
Griffiths steered the Knights to back-to-back NRLW premiership in 2022 and 2023 before he accepted a new challenge at the helm of Newcastle's NSW Cup men's team this year.
After a 30-8 loss to Parramatta in reserve grade on Saturday, the Knights are 10th in the 13-team NSW Cup competition.
It is understood that Knights officials have agreed to release Griffiths so that he can accept a multi-year deal with the Warriors.
The Warriors were involved in the inaugural NRLW, in 2018, but were forced to withdraw in 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
They are set to re-enter next year as part of an expanded 12-team competition.
Griffiths' deal with the Auckland-based club is expected to be confirmed early this week.
