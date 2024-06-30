Wests strike late for point against Hunter Coast hockey leaders

Sam Mudford scored in the last 30 seconds to give Wests an unexpected draw with leaders Gosford 3-3 on Sunday in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Wests were down a goal inside 20 seconds at Central Coast Hockey Park at Wyong then trailed 2-1 and 3-2. Mudford scored Wests' opener and Liam Cole got their second. Mudford then struck at the death from a penalty corner for 3-3.
Missing several players, including injured stars Sam Gray (wrist) and Nic McEwen (hamstring), Wests were coming off two losses and facing a tough assignment on the road.
The point lifted them to 12 points and third spot after round 11. Gosford lead on 20.
"They had most of their team there, so we were pretty stoked to get a result," Wests captain Chris Boyle said. "It's definitely a big boost after two losses on the trot, to turn that around and get a point we didn't necessarily think we'd be able to get."
At Newcastle International Hockey Centre, Souths scored late to down Tigers 2-1. On Friday night, Norths defeated Maitland 4-1 at NIHC with goals from Sam Liles, Kurt Walters, Rory Walker and Theo Gruschka. Second-placed Norths went to 16 points, while Maitland (11) dropped to fourth.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Oxfords remained perfect in their premiership defence with a 3-0 win over Gosford.
Regals stayed three points behind in second with a 3-2 win over Tigers. At Wyong, Souths beat Norah Head 2-0.
