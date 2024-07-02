Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lake Macquarie joins NPLW, set to replace Warners Bay from 2025

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie president Steve Graham, left at back, with players Winnie Lambess, Cleo Linacre, Rachael Wein, Isabella Caruana and sporting director Adam Linacre. Picture by Marina Neil
Lake Macquarie president Steve Graham, left at back, with players Winnie Lambess, Cleo Linacre, Rachael Wein, Isabella Caruana and sporting director Adam Linacre. Picture by Marina Neil

Lake Macquarie City Football Club will replace Warners Bay in National Premier Leagues Women (NPLW) Northern NSW from next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.