Tuck shock: charity-run school canteen hit with $20k bill

July 1 2024 - 2:00am
In the news this morning, Donna Page reports that the Department of Education has slugged a new fee on a Maitland charity that provides free food to disadvantaged children and ensures struggling primary school canteens remain open. Catering Maitland received a $20,000 bill for the bond on six Maitland primary school canteens the non-profit rescued from closure. The charity says paying extra fees would mean children in need would not be fed.

