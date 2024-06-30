Tuck shock: charity-run school canteen hit with $20k bill

In the news this morning, Donna Page reports that the Department of Education has slugged a new fee on a Maitland charity that provides free food to disadvantaged children and ensures struggling primary school canteens remain open. Catering Maitland received a $20,000 bill for the bond on six Maitland primary school canteens the non-profit rescued from closure. The charity says paying extra fees would mean children in need would not be fed.
Parking is a daily nightmare for Newcastle's CBD traders and they are desperate to find a solution. Matthew Kelly talks to a shop owner about her suggestions to ease the squeeze. Developer and former lord mayor Jeff McCloy also has a few ideas. He has identified several city sites that he says could be used as car parks.
In sport, Robert Dillon reports that there was a palpable sense of relief among the massive crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday after the home-team's hard-fought 34-26 victory against Parramatta. The victory ended a three-game losing streak and lifted Newcastle to 11th on the points table, within striking distance of the top eight.
Deborah Richards, Sunday editor
