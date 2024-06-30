Knights coach expects even more from rising Pryce

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident English import Will Pryce will continue to improve after a dream NRL debut in Saturday's 34-26 win against Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 21-year-old utility back, who played 45 games for Huddersfield in Super League before joining the Knights at the end of last season, made an immediate impact in Australia's top-flight competition, having served a 13-game transition period in NSW Cup.
Playing at five-eighth as replacement for Jack Cogger, Pryce scored Newcastle's opening try against the Eels, after running onto a Daniel Saifiti offload, made 98 attacking metres, two line breaks, 19 tackles and kicked the ball 175 metres in an impressive all-round display.
"I think it was a real good start from Will, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can produce over the coming weeks as well," O'Brien said afterwards.
"I think he'll build on that game. He looked nervous before the game but he came up with some nice plays."
Pryce agreed with O'Brien that he did suffer a few butterflies - especially when he had to tackle powerful Eels winger Maika Sivo early in the game - but that just made the final outcome even more satisfying.
"It's probably one of the best feelings I've ever had in my life," he said.
"It's a dream come true, and I loved every minute of it ... that's what I've worked for, to get into those situations."
Pryce said it was "definitely frustrating" when the season started and he realised he would have to bide his time in NSW Cup.
But in hindsight he was grateful that O'Brien had challenged him to "earn the jersey" in Newcastle's top side.
"My game has completely changed since I was 20 when I first came out," he said.
"I've learned more in that nine months than I could have done in a few years in Super League, I think.
"That's probably the massive difference, the way I've been coached and treated, as a player and a person. They've definitely made me mature."
Joining countryman Kai Pearce-Paul in the starting line-up, Pryce became the 351st NRL player in Newcastle's history. Only a handful have hailed from the Old Dart.
Pryce is the son of former Great Britain Test star Leon Pryce, and his parents flew out from England to attend his debut.
"I've not seen them in around seven months now, since Christmas, and that was probably the biggest challenge for me, is not seeing them," he said.
"There's been some tough phone calls back home when I'm missing them and getting a bit homesick.
"But for them to get out here and see the game and for the boys to put in a performance like that, it's everything I could have hoped for."
