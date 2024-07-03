Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Food Bites: Frenchie 'pops up' at The Criterion in Carrington

By Lisa Rockman
July 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Criterion Hotel, Carrington.

The team behind Alfie's Italian at New Lambton have launched a French-inspired pop-up restaurant at Carrington's Criterion Hotel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.