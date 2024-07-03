Food Bites: Frenchie 'pops up' at The Criterion in Carrington

The team behind Alfie's Italian at New Lambton have launched a French-inspired pop-up restaurant at Carrington's Criterion Hotel.
It's called Frenchie, and it's the latest offering from the group who are also partners in venues such as Meet Restaurant, Lucky Duck Lovedale, and Alfie's Catering at Ravella and Leaves & Fishes.
Executive chef Rafael Tonon's menu includes classic entrees such as duck parfait with le birlo and cornichons, escargot with bonito butter, and pigs head croquettes. Larger dishes include the Murray cod with Champagne Beurre Blanc and caviar, chicken brick with confit wings, and the cote de boeuf with duck fat potatoes and bearnaise sauce. The food offering is matched by the hand-picked, exclusively French, wine list which has plenty of by-the-glass options.
Frenchie is open Thursday to Saturday this month and next, from 6pm on Thursdays and from 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Thermidor Oyster Bar and Brasserie is now offering a take-away menu under the Nautilus by Thermidor banner. Mediterranean-inspired seafood and pasta can be ordered online at thermidor.com.au on Thursdays (4pm to 9pm), Fridays and Saturdays (11.30am to 9pm) and on Sundays (11.30am to 4pm) for pick-up from chef Josh Gregory's restaurant on Newcastle's Honeysuckle Drive. Crispy calamari and arancini feature on the starters menu, with main meals including duck risotto, octopus bolognaise, crab penne, lobster mac and cheese, and ricotta gnocchi.
Congratulations to chef Sam Alexander from Pokolbin's hatted Yellow Billy Restaurant for winning Food Fight 2024 at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley last week. His dish - smoked beetroot with whipped ricotta, sumac pickled onions, pomegranate molasses and dukkah - won the popular vote at the Hunter Culinary Association fund-raiser, which was MCd by Jess Farchione and Justin North.
A special shout-out to Sean Redpath from McGrath Newcastle City who has been auctioneer at the annual event for more than 10 years and actually drove me (and a couple of other guests) to and from my very first Food Fight in 2016 at Cypress Lakes Resort.
The Food Fight is a definite highlight on the Hunter Region's culinary calendar and the best part is, it's all for a good cause: nurturing the next generation of budding chefs.
Mad Poet bar on Newcastle's Hunter Street launches a new "small eats" menu tomorrow. It will be available from 6pm to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday. Here's a sneak peek of what's on offer: cheesy pesto toastie with chunky tomato soup; bolognaise lasagna; beef and pork meatballs with tomato sauce, fresh bread and salted butter; Mediterranean olives; fresh bread with fig-glazed oil; and sticky date pudding with peanut butter whiskey and toffee sauce.
The Skullery is no longer parked at Ultra Edgeworth but, never fear, you can still get your flavour-filled burger fix at markets and events across the region. Lucas and Skai Munro said council regulations had forced the move and The Skullery would be going "on tour".
"We're still holding our spot at the Newcastle City Farmers Market every second Sunday of the month and also the Shop and Feast Market every first Saturday of the month in Morisset, with street vending in Maitland and Lake Macquarie to come," they said. "We are certainly not going anywhere soon. There's plenty of exciting things to come."
Newy Fried Chicken and Good Folk Brewing Co are joining forces for a Beer + Chicken Dinner on July 25 in Hamilton. Nicholas Brady, owner of Newy Fried Chicken, says it's an opportunity to "sip and snack your way through Newy's best brews and bird". He'll present a tasty masterclass on fried chicken and the peppers used in each of the five levels of "heat" at Newy Fried Chicken (kissed, medium, hot, xtra hot and off-menu hot). Each heat level will be paired with a Goodfolk beer and a few words from head brewer James Horne.
"It should be fun, with increasing heat as we eat each wing and beers to cook the burn," Nic said. "You get to watch your friends struggle as their mouth burns through each heat level."
Tickets are on sale now through the Goodfolk Brewing website.
Martha Drink & Dine at Belmont 16s launches Nightcaps and Beats on Friday night, 9pm to midnight, with DJ Lupo and a choice of bespoke cocktails.
Urban Deli and Bar is hosting a Truffle & Burgundy Long Lunch on July 14 with sommelier Stephane Pommier, who will bring with him some of his prized Burgundy wines.
Misty Glen Wines at Pokolbin has closed for business.
Frankie B's is opening at The Rooftop, Westfield Kotara, in November.
Petersons Wines are joining Norma's Bistro for a four-course Winter Feast on July 13 at 6.30pm.
Papatya Cafe at Marks Point is hosting a three-course, French-themed dinner on July 27.
The Shortland Hotel is the place to be on August 17. You can watch the Wallabies take on the Springboks on the big screen at 3.30pm and then enjoy a banquet-style South African dinner.
The countdown to the 2024 Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival on July 13 at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley has begun. More than 50 wineries, distilleries and breweries will be showcased on the day. This is a family-friendly event, with lots of fun activities for the kids, and there will be plenty of free onsite parking. Or you could make a weekend of it by taking advantage of a special festival accommodation package. Details at huntervalleywinefestival.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.