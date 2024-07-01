Newcastle young gun excited to lead Australian into battle against US

ELLA Scaysbrook couldn't wipe the smile from her face when the parcel with her Australian uniform arrived.
On Wednesday (AEDT), Scaysbrook will spearhead the Australian junior team against the US in a Ryder Cup style competition at SentryWorld in Wisconsin.
Scaysbrook has represented Australia previously at tournaments in Singapore and Taiwan.
This is different. The best 12 Australians - six females and six males - aged 18 and under on world amateur ranking will take on the best from the US.
They will play four-ball and foursomes on Wednesday and single matches on Thursday.
"I have represented Australia a couple of times but not in tournaments as big as this," Scaysbrook told the Newcastle Herald before departing on Saturday.
"It's very exciting. We have been decked out in Aussie clothes and golf bags and there is a real team feel to it.
"The competition is going to be elite. A couple of our girls have been in Japan before heading to the US.
"Most of the US boys team have had experience on Korn Ferry [professional] Tour."
Scaysbrook, 18, departed for the US in good form.
She won the 18-25 year division and was second overall at the Next Generation (Super Six) event at Bankstown (June 14) and then won the Fern Bay Classic at Newcastle (June 26-27).
A member of the NSW High Performance squad, Scaysbrook was a part of the Blues squad at the National Interstate Series and won the South Australian Amateur in March.
"I feel like my game is in good enough shape to compete," she said. 'It will be a different experience. It is my first trip to the US. None of us have done that big a flight. We have only travelled 10 hours away.
"The grass will be different to what we are used which will make chipping important.
"If you hip well and putt well, you should have good week anywhere in the world.
"Most of my practise has been on my short game. I don't need to hit a lot of balls unless I am trying to work on something. Even then, the best practise is on the course."
After the teams event, the Australians will travel to San Diego for the IMG Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines from July 9-11.
"I'm mainly going for the experience," Scaysbrook said. "I think the US is where I will end up down the track.
"I'm glad we have the first week to get settled. I think we will benefit from that, especially being a teams event. We will get used to the weather and the type of golf courses.
"I'm pretty confident in myself. I will go through my routine. The first goal will be to make the cut. Then try and get better every day."
