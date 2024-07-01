Jets boss confident of reaching 10,000 membership target

NEWCASTLE Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske has been encouraged by the community response to the takeover of the club and is confident of reaching the target of 10,000 members before the start of the 2024-25 A-League season.
It has been nearly a month since Maverick Sports Partners were confirmed as new owners, saving the club from the A-Legaue scrapheap.
Consortium head Maurice Bisetto said for the club to prosper, it needed the support of the community.
"In the first week we did $100,000 in memberships which was an encouraging sign," Mattiske said. "With the rollover of existing members now happening, we are pushing hard towards the 10,000 target.
"We won't get there without people who were members in the past returning, and without the football community and broader community getting behind the club in this new era."
The draw for next season is expected to be released in the next fortnight. It is likely to consist of 26 rounds, including Unite Round, and feature a bye due to the addition of new club Auckland FC.
The Jets' preferred time slot for men and women's games will again be Saturday evening.
"Our focus is to continue to provide game times that are suitable for young families and our younger audience," Mattiske said. "We will continue to pursue those time slots. We expect to have a draw in the next two weeks that we can communicate to our fans."
The Jets had 8700 members in total last season, which was up from the 2022-23 campaign.
The club marks its 20th year this season and Mattiske said, with the stability of new owners, the aim was to eventually surpass the record 11,300 members for the 2018-19 season.
"We have a big ambition in terms of membership," Mattiske said. "There is no reason - with the stability that has been brought to the club and the strength of the men and women's squads - why we shouldn't be passing 10,000. The ambition is to go beyond 11,000 over time."
Mattiske said there had also been a positive response from the corporate sector.
"On the commercial front, we are having some great conversations," he said. " We are moving from a period where people were sitting back waiting to see what happened with the ownership.
"There are a couple of new partners coming into the family as a result of the changes.
"We are looking to further expand that. We, of course, want more partners stepping out of the Newcastle and broader community. All of this is important for the sustainability of the club."
Meanwhile, former Jets winger Trent Buhagiar flew out to Italy on Monday to take up a contract with Serie B club Brescia.
Buhagiar, who scored five goals and contributed three assists for the Jets last season, is on a two-year deal.
