Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

You weren't imagining it: 94 per cent of rain in June fell on weekends

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Marina Neil, Jonathan Carroll and Peter Lorimer

THE nursery rhyme telling rain to "go away, come again another day" has never been more relevant in Newcastle with almost all of June's wet weather arriving on a weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.