Tomago brings in new CEO to oversee aluminium smelter's green future

Tomago Aluminium has appointed Jerome Dozol as its chief executive officer and general manager to steer it into its fifth decade and position it thrive as it transitions to renewable energy.
Mr Dozol's career includes more than 18 years with Rio Tinto, one of Tomago Aluminium's owners. His most recent role as general manager of a copper smelter and refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, was focussed on driving the efficiency of that complex operation.
He has significant aluminium industry experience having worked at the three large smelters in Canada.
Mr Dozol is relocating to Newcastle from the United States with his wife and three children, and is excited to take on the role at the globally-recognised aluminium smelter, which is in the process of transitioning its energy supply to renewables to be economically sustainable into the future.
"I am passionate about extending the life of industrial assets and tackling climate change," Mr Dozol said.
"Tomago Aluminium has a repowering plan that could see it lead the way in the renewable energy space."
The smelter is the state's largest single consumer of energy, and requires a constant 950 megawatts of electricity to operate normally.
Earlier this year, the Newcastle Herald revealed the company was poised to launch one of Australia's largest wind and solar tenders as it seeks to transition the energy-intensive smelter to clean energy.
"Our plan to secure our future energy needs aims to have 50 per cent of our power supply from renewables by 2030 and to be totally powered by renewable energy by 2035.
"Our renewable investments will make a significant contribution to the Hunter region's move to becoming a centre for renewable energy."
The company's internal analysis has ruled out nuclear energy as a viable option to power the smelter.
During its 40 years of operation Tomago Aluminium has grown to become Australia's largest aluminium smelter, a significant local employer and contributor to the local and national economy and the Hunter community.
"By delivering products vital to the energy transition we will position the company to be a successful business for many years to come," Mr Dozol said.
"Forecasts for aluminium demand and prices are positive. Our management team is working with our workforce to ensure it is engaged, sustainable and productive, with our sights firmly set on operating beyond 2040."
The smelter has operated non-stop since opening in September 1983. From an initial 240,000 tonnes of capacity, it now produces around 600,000 tonnes or 37 per cent of Australia's primary aluminium annually.
Aluminium is Australia's fifth-largest export commodity. Around 90 per cent of Tomago Aluminium's product is exported to the Asia-Pacific. Of the $2.2 billion the smelter contributes to the Australian economy annually, $800,000 is spent in the Hunter.
It directly employs more than 1000 people and indirectly supports more than 5000 contractors, suppliers and their families.
Tomago Aluminium is an independently-managed joint venture between Rio Tinto, Gove Aluminium Finance and Norsk Hydro.
Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) has launched a new logo and business strategy to make the Hunter New England community the healthiest on the planet.
HMRI director and CEO Frances Kay-Lambkin said market research revealed a huge opportunity to grow brand awareness with more diverse audiences.
"As we aim to expand this support, we conducted research for this project, revealing that there is a significant segment of our community that we have yet to reach," Professor Kay-Lambkin said.
"This means they might not know they can participate in our research, partner with us in business, donate to fund local research with global impact or see how our work is relevant to their daily lives. Our new brand and strategy allow us to connect with and involve more people than ever before."
HMRI marketing and communications head Mike Collins said the new strategy would transform the organisation's brand strategy from clinical and complex to approachable and relevant, while demonstrating its dedication to community and collaboration.
"HMRI is a brand for people who want to be their most healthy, we want HMRI to be their choice because we turn our world-leading research into simple, practical and helpful advice so they can live their best lives," Mr Collins said.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
