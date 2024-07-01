A healthy shift on the menu can cost a school canteen dearly

Far from criticising the CRG, FONOB has enthusiastically participated and been thanked by the facilitator for their contribution and tolerance for other participants' strongly-held views. In fact, it was the council manager who wrote to thank me personally for "... comments and drive throughout the design" which he said "has contributed to CN providing the community with an outstanding facility for generations to come''. The comments in the Herald, expressed about our group and attributed to the council manager, are not in accord with this sentiment.