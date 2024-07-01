HVO proposal sets out supportive path through transition

HVO and its joint venture owners, Yancoal and Glencore, support the transition to net zero. Assessing net emissions rather than gross emissions is the most responsible way to analyse the impact on achieving net zero targets. Opponents of our proposal quote gross emissions. They ignore the fact that 97 per cent of those emissions will be generated in other countries as they use HVO's coal. Those countries account for those emissions under their reduction plans and the Paris Agreement.