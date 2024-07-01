Newcastle Herald
HVO proposal sets out supportive path through transition

By Dave Foster
July 2 2024 - 9:30am
I am the general manager of the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) coal mine, a Singleton resident and a father. I want my community to continue to prosper, not be left behind, while we transition to a lower-carbon future. There has been media coverage of HVO's proposal to continue mining. Here are the facts.

