Olympic champion Spencer Turrin joins men's eight crew for third Games

DUNGOG rower Spencer Turrin will compete in a third different Olympic discipline in Paris, named in the Australian men's eight crew.
The 32-year-old joins fellow gold medallists Alexander Purnell and Jack Hargreaves in switching boats for the upcoming Games, having combined to claim gold for Australia in the men's fours in Tokyo in 2021.
Turrin made his Olympic debut in the men's pairs alongside Alexander Lloyd in Rio in 2016, finishing fifth in the final.
Also listed in the Aussie men's eights on Sunday were second-time Games representatives Joseph O'Brien, Angus Widdicombe, Angus Dawson and Joshua Hicks while Benjamin Canham debuts. Kendall Brodie (female) is the coxswain.
"I'm really honoured to be named as part of the Olympic team and represent Australia," Turrin told Australian Olympic Committee media.
"I'm so excited to be part of such a promising team and such a great group of people.
"It's a new challenge, being in the eight, but I'm relishing it. I like having a lot of different personalities around me and being part of this group that's doing some really incredible stuff."
Turrin welcomes the chance for members of his Hunter-based family to watch live from France later this month, with the opening ceremony on July 26.
Men's eight heats take place on July 29, repechages on August 1 and decider on August 3. The venue will be Nautical Stadium in Vaires-Sur-Marne.
"They couldn't be there last time, so to have my family and friends there in Paris, and have the support of all of them around us, is so exciting," he said.
Paris marks 100 years of Australia's continual participation in the Olympic rowing regatta.
