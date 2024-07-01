Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Olympic champion Spencer Turrin joins men's eight crew for third Games

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic champion Spencer Turrin (back row, second from left) with the Aussie men's eight crew bound for Paris. Picture by Rowing Australia
Olympic champion Spencer Turrin (back row, second from left) with the Aussie men's eight crew bound for Paris. Picture by Rowing Australia

DUNGOG rower Spencer Turrin will compete in a third different Olympic discipline in Paris, named in the Australian men's eight crew.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.