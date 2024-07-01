Through the lens: our top photos from the past week

NOVOCASTRIANS have had a glimpse into what life is like without sight or sound, taken on a journey through touch they will not soon forget. June was Deafblind Awareness Month, and members of the community had an opportunity on Friday to gain some perspective on the unique challenges faced by Deafblind individuals at Newcastle Museum. Participants were blind for about 20 minutes as they navigated walking across strange material on the floor, having their hand put in paint and pouring a drink while unable to see or hear.