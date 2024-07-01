Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Free

Through the lens: our top photos from the past week

JD
By Jeanne Dillon
July 1 2024 - 3:30pm
Pictures by Simone De Peak, Peter Lorimer, Jonathan Carroll and Marina Neil

'People could go years without knowing': the silent bomb that could be you

Susan Lightfoot was in the best shape of her life, so she was surprised to discover she had high blood pressure. Ms Lightfoot, 41, had her blood pressure checked through a free Hunter Medical Research Institute [HMRI] program. Ironically, she was helping HMRI do the blood pressure checks. HMRI has been conducting free blood pressure tests since May. The project runs until the end of July.

