Hunter bike paths and walkways set for $13m upgrades

EIGHT councils across the Hunter will receive a total of $13.4 million to build more pathways and cycleways.
Under the state government's Get NSW Active program, the funding aims to boost walking and bike riding as an "easy, safe and convenient" transport option.
There are 16 projects planned for the Hunter in the following council areas: Singleton, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Cessnock, Newcastle, MidCoast, Port Stephens, and Muswellbrook.
The projects include plans for easier access to recreational and commercial hubs as well as supporting active travel to and from schools.
Minister for Hunter Yasmin Catley said she was thrilled at the funding for active transport in the region.
"These pathways and cycleways will not only make it safer for our community to get around but help us stay connected to local schools, businesses and of course stay healthy while travelling there," she said.
"We know more people are moving to our great region and it's vital we have the infrastructure in place to support them."
The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, said the investment in walking and cycling infrastructure would benefit local communities.
"It's this type of infrastructure that makes our communities happier and healthier," she said.
"There is a strong movement towards active transport corridors in our regional communities and it's great to be part of a government which is funding the development and delivery of infrastructure to envisage this."
Of the 88 active transport projects, totalling $60 million, 51 are in regional NSW including 14 around primary schools.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said $10 million would specifically go towards walking and cycling infrastructure near schools.
"It's exciting to see the wide range of active transport projects that will soon come to life, positively impacting potentially hundreds of thousands of people across the state," she said.
"I want to thank councils across the state for their commitment to making it easier for people to safely walk, cycle and scoot around their communities."
