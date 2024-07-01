Hunter bike paths and walkways set for $13m upgrades

Singleton Council - $5.074 million to construct a 1.55km walking and bike riding connection along Combo Lane and Wilkinson Boulevard. The project will deliver entirely new transport options for people living in Singleton Heights and Hunterview. The construction of a bridge over the Hunter River will provide a quiet route along Combo Lane to connect people directly to the Singleton CBD and make walking and bike riding a safe and attractive choice for day-to-day travel.

Lake Macquarie City Council - $3.657 million to design and partially construct an active transport link from Charlestown to the Fernleigh Track.

Lake Macquarie City Council - $650,000 to construct a 3km shared path, including a bridge, from the Soldiers Road shared pathway from Pelican and the service road at Pelican Airport. This path will provide Pelican residents and visitors a connection to Marks Point and the Fernleigh Track.

Maitland City Council - $647,441 to design and construct a shared pathway along Raymond Terrace Road between Settlers Boulevard and Hillgate Drive, Thornton, for active transport. It will provide safe crossing and link up to 12,500 people to existing recreation, commercial and community infrastructure.

Cessnock City Council - $586,919 to construct a 1.8km walking path from Anderson Avenue to Main Road Paxton to connect to the existing path to Paxton Public School. This will provide a walking and cycling track to and from school.

City of Newcastle - $500,000 to construct the Memorial Drive shared crossing to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians. It will connect the 6km Bathers Way shared path to sporting facilities and the broader cycling network.

City of Newcastle - $500,000 to construct a shared path in King Edward Park along Reserve Road to replace the existing footpath between the Terrace and York Drive.

MidCoast Council - $467,000 to construct a sealed footpath from the Coolongolook Public School to the existing path in King Street that links to bus stops.

Cessnock City Council - $424,216 to replace the existing dilapidated path with a 3-metre wide shared path at East Esplanade Weston from Fourth Street to Third Street.

MidCoast Council - $396,000 towards building a sealed footpath along Marine Drive to allow tourists and residents to easy access the Tea Gardens foreshore.

Port Stephens Council - $112,300 to construct a raised pedestrian crossing across Tarean Road, Karuah and provide safer access to school and sporting facilities.

Muswellbrook Shire Council - $100,625 to design a shared path between Thompson and Kamilaroi Streets and Cassidy Avenue, South Muswellbrook. It will provide access to the Calvary Retirement community and retail businesses on Rutherford Road.

Lake Macquarie City Council - $93,280 to design the extension and expansion of Toronto, Greenway, the pathway connecting Toronto Foreshore with Fassifern Train Station.

Port Stephens Council - $88,320 to design a new footpath to connect existing footpaths on Strathmore Road in Mallabula. This missing link will connect the town centres of Tanillba Bay and Lemon Tree Passage.

Port Stephens Council - $73,440 to plan a new footpath to connect existing footpaths on Campbell Avenue in Anna Bay. It will connect the existing path on Campbell Avenue to the town centre.