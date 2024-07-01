Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter bike paths and walkways set for $13m upgrades

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fernleigh Track, Adamstown Heights 2022. File picture by Jonathan Carroll
Fernleigh Track, Adamstown Heights 2022. File picture by Jonathan Carroll

EIGHT councils across the Hunter will receive a total of $13.4 million to build more pathways and cycleways.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.