Apple, AI and the death of the artist: Unpacking the iPad ad controversy

If there is one thing Apple usually nails, it's marketing for their products. Even if you date back decades to their first advertisements-like the marketing for the original Macintosh computer in 1984, they're considered one of the most effective ads of all time.
So, it's extremely unusual for the company to release an advertisement that business courses in the future will be studying for the opposite reasons. Apple's new iPad Pro ad can only be described as infamous and controversial-receiving blowback from artists.
The poorly titled, 'Crush!' iPad Pro advertisement was released on social media platforms, including YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) on May 8th, 2024. The video garnered millions of views, sparking almost immediate backlash.
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, announced the advertisement on X with the caption 'Just imagine all the things it'll be used to create.' In hindsight, a tone-deaf choice considering the state of artificial intelligence and the art community.
The iPad Pro advertisement, 'Crush!', is a video that clocks over just a minute, The video begins with the ticking of a metronome, cuts to a record player, and then zooms out to show a range of artistic tools and instruments.
These tools include a typewriter, guitar, piano, cameras, a sculpture, a mannequin, and more-all being crushed ruthlessly under an industrial press while 'All I Ever Need Is You' by Sonny & Cher plays in the background.
As the press is crushing everything with indifference, you see the different artistic tools break, pop, and explode. The result, after all is said and done-the crush results in the new iPad Pro, which is Apple's thinnest tablet yet, and features the M4 chip, designed for AI.
While the advertisement is supposed to communicate how the new iPad Pro model will be able to aid artists and replicate the artistic tools crushed-it had the opposite effect.
Users on social media were commenting on the video, calling it tasteless, especially in the current climate regarding art and artificial intelligence.
One of the top-liked comments on X called out Apple for missing the mark. The user said, 'This is the most ghoulish, tone-deaf ad I've ever seen in my life. Fire all of your marketers. This is utterly catastrophic for your brand.'
Another user drew comparisons between the heralded 1984 Macintosh ad, saying 'Forty years ago, Apple released the 1984 commercial as a bold statement against a dystopian future. Now you are that dystopian future. Congratulations.'
The rest of the reply section to Tim Cook promoting the advertisement was filled with similar sentiments, especially from the art community. Users were calling out the company's indiscriminate destruction of creative tools to promote AI features, poor symbolism and out of touch.
Historically, Apple has always been 'in touch' with the social climate and surrounding issues. They've always presented themselves as hip, and counter-cultural. For example, even dating as far back as the 1984 Macintosh ad, they framed themselves as being liberating and going against bland, corporate culture.
So, the new iPad advertisement lacking awareness about the controversy with AI tools and art is unusual for the company. Actor, Hugh Grant, even went on to describe the ad on X as 'The destruction of human experience.'
Ironically enough, some users made edits to the ad, where it played in reverse-believing that Apple had a good idea, but was poorly executed, so they took it upon themselves to fix it.
In these reversed renditions, instead of the new iPad model being the result of destroying art and content creation tools senselessly, it gave them life.
The outrage for Apple's new ad goes beyond just the bad choice of symbolism. It delves deeper, with roots in the current controversy surrounding generative artificial intelligence tools.
While artificial intelligence may have been regarded in a potentially good light before, the honeymoon phase is assuredly over. Any feelings of optimism and hope have turned to anger and anxiety as the negative impacts of AI-generated content are running rampant, affecting most industries.
Negative impacts include the news industry, as AI tools are being used to spread misinformation. There is also controversy surrounding art-generating AI, as the tools use photos or artwork from artists without getting permission as part of the generation process.
Artificial intelligence is even being used to create non-consensual pornography and deepfakes. As a result, artificial intelligence tools and companies are being called into question for violating copyright, intellectual property ownership, and privacy.
Recently, the negative effects of AI have even been found in the world of rap music. One of Drake's diss tracks, as part of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, features an AI imitation of the late rapper Tupac Shakur-prompting Shakur's estate to threaten legal action.
Major entertainment companies, like Disney, have also been met with criticism for the use of generative AI tools in their content. For instance, Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' sparked controversy for using AI to create the opening credits sequence for the Disney Plus show.
Shortly after the release of the 'Crush!' advertisement, not only did Apple turn off comments for the video on platforms like YouTube-they also issued an apology in a statement provided to Ad Age.
Apple's vice president of marketing, Tor Myhren, agreed that the advertisement 'missed the mark'. The full comment and apology is as follows
'Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,' Myhren said to Ad Age.
'Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry.'
Apple also reported that it has cancelled its plans to run the advertisement on TV. As of writing, the video is still up on YouTube and X.
