Odds are growing longer we'll ever actually see true gambling reform

Both fishing and tourism will be affected much more severely from global warming than from generation of electricity using wind. European countries have been safely using this technology for over 20 years. Nuclear energy works well for those countries with large and dense populations, big manufacturing centres and an existing nuclear industry. For a country like Australia, with none of these things and abundant renewable energy resources, it would not be rational to adopt nuclear energy, not least because it is by far the most expensive method of electricity generation available. While waiting for nuclear energy to be implemented, our greenhouse gas emissions would be rising exponentially if we, at the same time, curtailed the roll-out of renewable energy.

