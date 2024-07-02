Newcastle Herald
Letters

Odds are growing longer we'll ever actually see true gambling reform

By Letters to the Editor
July 3 2024 - 4:00am
PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese, it's time now to act on gambling reform. Just last week millions of Australians, including a large number of children, have watched two State of Origin games, all unable to avoid the pernicious advertisements for betting, yet you have failed to act on banning such continuous promotions of this scourge.

