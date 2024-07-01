Strike force, dog squad, PolAir: inside police operation for illegal protests

A STRIKE force has been stood up and specialist resources have been deployed to Newcastle as police battle ongoing illegal protests on railway tracks.
Climate activists from Blockade Australia have wreaked havoc on coal and passenger train services during unlawful protests across the Hunter daily since June 25.
People suspended on rail bridges or aboard coal trains have had to be removed by police during rescue operations that can span multiple hours.
Minister for Police and the Hunter Yasmin Catley confirmed that a squad of officers, codenamed Strike Force Tuohy, had been launched to investigate the circumstances of the unlawful protests.
NSW Police has also tasked specialist resources to the Newcastle area and has extra boots on the ground as part of its surge capabilities.
"Additionally, police have deployed PolAir, Police Rescue, Marine Area Command, the dog unit and additional officers," Ms Catley told the Newcastle Herald.
"NSW Police will deploy the resources they need to get the job done."
At least 15 people have been charged since the action began on Tuesday, June 25.
Many have been refused bail by police and spent a night behind bars before facing court. Several were fined at least $700 and others remain before the courts.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Monday morning and taken to Singleton Police Station, where she was refused bail to face court on Tuesday, after "locking onto" a bipod on a rail bridge when police arrived.
Last week, an excavator and water police had to be brought in to remove 67-year-old Ian Fox from where he was suspended over the Hunter River at Kooragang.
Ms Catley warned protesters that they should expect to be arrested if the action continued.
"Let me tell you, the police won't walk away from that," she said.
"Police do their job, they will do what the community needs them to do ... I couldn't be more proud."
Ms Catley joined a chorus of organisations and politicians slamming the climate activists for blocking the rail corridors and endangering people in unlawful protests.
"What these people are doing is dangerous," she said.
"It's childish, selfish, and it needs to stop.
"It makes people's blood boil, I think."
She said police were throwing all necessary resources at the situation and that the operations to remove people were taking time because police wanted to be as safe as possible.
"It's completely selfish of these protesters to risk the lives of not only themselves, but the people who are rescuing them," Ms Catley told the Herald.
"The irony is, they couldn't be in better hands."
Protest activity in the rail corridor, designed to block coal trains from entering the Port of Newcastle, has also affected passenger services, with more than 111 cancelled in less than a week.
Transport for NSW has suspended trains and replaced them with buses from 7pm "until it is safe to reopen the line" on Tuesday for passenger services between Newcastle Interchange, Dungog and Scone.
Protesters leaving debris on the line or damaging infrastructure could delay the reopening of the line.
This will impact passengers travelling on all intercity services and some XPT services.
Passengers have been advised to allow extra travel time and take alternative transport options where available, and school students will be prioritised with temporary bus arrangements.
"Transport for NSW are constantly assessing the situation and taking the advice of NSW Police and critical surveillance teams," a spokesperson said.
"It is not clear how long the illegal protest disruption will occur, but we are committed to keeping passengers updated as the situation progresses.
"This decision is not taken lightly and is to ensure the safety of the travelling public, our train crew, and emergency service workers that need to enter the rail corridor to conduct rescues."
Check real-time transport apps for up-to-date information.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has written to Blockade Australia requesting the "increasingly dangerous" protests stop.
Blockade Australia describes itself as "resisting Australia's climate destruction with organiser disruption".
