Strike force, police unit surge to combat coal protests

AFTER more than a dozen arrests and a weekend of passenger train disruption, the Newcastle Herald can reveal the police resources devoted to keeping climate protesters and coal workers safe. Anna Falkenmire reports NSW Minister for Police and the Hunter Yasmin Catley confirmed a squad of officers, codenamed Strike Force Tuohy, had been launched to investigate the circumstances of the unlawful protests.
Separately, the safety of passengers on the Sydney to Newcastle train line has been put at "high risk" by signal controllers "possibly" distracted playing games and shopping on their work computers. Michael Parris reports the issue has come to light after an Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) report tabled in NSW Parliament found a signaller had incorrectly allowed a Newcastle-bound train to enter a section of closed track in January last year.
Libraries in Lake Macquarie and Maitland are axing their late fees for overdue books. Jessica Belzycki reports that councils are hopeful ditching the fees "will encourage members to return items, increase uptake of library collections and allow staff members to more effectively promote our services".
In sport, the Knights are saying goodbye to NRLW-winning coach Ronald Griffiths after he accepted a job to coach in New Zealand. As Robert Dillon reports, Griffiths coached the Knights to back-to-back grand final victories in the 2022-23 NRLW competitions before taking the reins of Newcastle's NSW Cup men's team this year.
Have a terrific day, and don't miss the latest updates at newcastleherald.com.au.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.