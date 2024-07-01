Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Strike force, police unit surge to combat coal protests

July 2 2024 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER more than a dozen arrests and a weekend of passenger train disruption, the Newcastle Herald can reveal the police resources devoted to keeping climate protesters and coal workers safe. Anna Falkenmire reports NSW Minister for Police and the Hunter Yasmin Catley confirmed a squad of officers, codenamed Strike Force Tuohy, had been launched to investigate the circumstances of the unlawful protests.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.