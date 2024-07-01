Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Light rail compensation appeal could have ramifications for Newcastle class action

By Miklos Bolza
Updated July 1 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's light rail. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle's light rail. Picture by Marina Neil

AN APPEAL by the NSW government against a judge's findings that businesses were owed compensation caused by delayed construction of Sydney's light rail could have ramifications for Newcastle's burgeoning light rail class action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.