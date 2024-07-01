Light rail compensation appeal could have ramifications for Newcastle class action

AN APPEAL by the NSW government against a judge's findings that businesses were owed compensation caused by delayed construction of Sydney's light rail could have ramifications for Newcastle's burgeoning light rail class action.
In July 2023, the NSW government was ordered to pay damages to two businesses affected by the light rail project in which traffic was closed to much of George Street in the CBD.
Justice Richard Cavanagh found while the construction was initially reasonable, there was a point where delays became so excessive that businesses along the route suffered nuisance and should be compensated.
CBD businesses Hunt Leather and Kensington restaurants and coffee cart owned by Ancio Investments were awarded $3,693,164 and $317,773 respectively.
These findings not only opened the door to further claims by other businesses who signed up to the NSW Supreme Court class action proceedings but provided hope and encouragement for Hunter business owners impacted by the Newcastle light rail that there may be a chance to recoup some of their losses.
On Monday, the state government sought to overturn the judgment in the Court of Appeal.
As the three-day hearing began, the state's barrister Nicholas Owens, SC, attacked Justice Cavanagh's findings that the project was only reasonable up to a point in time.
This would lead to curious outcomes, including that court injunctions could be issued to stop partly finished construction if it went on for too long, Mr Owens said.
"Construction might be one of those cases like a haircut where one's actually worse off if you start but don't finish the job," he told the court.
In construction cases like this, the court had to consider "give and take" between someone's right to build on their land and how it affected those around them, Mr Owens argued.
"If the end be legitimate, then the reasonable means of achieving that is an interference which they must put up with," he said.
The light rail project was an entirely legitimate aim, meaning the construction itself was reasonable, the court was told.
The Sydney CBD light rail, initially forecast to cost $1.6 billion, jumped to $2.1 billion by 2015 and $3.1 billion in 2020.
Completion was delayed after previously unknown utilities such as underground electric wiring and plumbing were located where tracks and other infrastructure was meant to be laid.
While Justice Cavanagh acknowledged NSW had done extensive investigations to locate these types of utilities, he said more could have been done.
Mr Owens questioned whether the government should have done more, saying there was no evidence these surveys would have uncovered anything.
This would have led to further disruptions as extensive sections of road were dug up to find pipes and cables lying underneath, he said.
According to Mitry Lawyers, who are leading both class actions, the Newcastle light rail class action will claim damages for "pure economic loss" suffered by businesses due to "substantial and unreasonable interference" caused by Transport for NSW.
In 2018, a team from Mitry Lawyers and Angela Vithoulkas, the leader of the Small Business Party, came to Newcastle to meet with potential class action members.
A number of people signed up on the day and, according to Mitry Lawyers, there has been extensive investigation and research done to prepare and fund the future class action.
The appeal hearing relating to the Sydney light rail continues.
