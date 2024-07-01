Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Don't know if it's really sunk in too much yet': Olympic rookie Willott

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 2 2024 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Ky Willott. Picture by Getty Images
Newcastle's Ky Willott. Picture by Getty Images

KY Willott had his first Olympic experience before he was even born and recalls watching every minute of Australia's campaign in London in 2012.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.