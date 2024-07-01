Captain-coach hopes to have Zane Tetevano playing at Wyong 'long term'

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams hopes Zane Tetevano will be a "long term" fixture at the Newcastle Rugby League club after joining the Roos from the NRL ranks.
Tetevano has been listed to play Wednesday night's catch-up game against the Northern Hawks at Mallabula Sporting Complex (8pm), having recently departed the Canterbury Bulldogs.
"We definitely want him here long term," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"The back half of this year will be the judge of what he wants to do, but it's exciting for us."
The 33-year-old, who suffered a stroke in England just over 12 months ago, made 11 appearances in NSW Cup but didn't add to his 121 NRL games.
Wyong sit eighth on the Newcastle RL ladder, eight points adrift of the top five.
"I guess it's easy to say when you sign a player like him, that's going to help us all of a sudden make a run for the semis," Williams said.
"It would be a naive to pin that on him, but there's a certain level of belief that signing a player like that gives the rest of the team."
Northern have a few mid-season recruits themselves with Josh Griffiths, Tom McKenzie and Jessie O'Connor all recently making the switch from Kurri Kurri.
Lakes forward John Toleafoa (shoulder charge) will face the Newcastle RL judiciary on Wednesday night following a postponed hearing last week while Kurri's Khynan Butler (contrary conduct) was sent off during Sunday's 34-4 loss to Central.
