Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ute driver allegedly four times the alcohol limit in three-car crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 2 2024 - 7:51am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police charged a man with high-range drink driving after a crash at Tenambit on July 1. File picture
Police charged a man with high-range drink driving after a crash at Tenambit on July 1. File picture

A MAN has been charged with high-range drink driving after a three-car crash at Tenambit on Monday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.