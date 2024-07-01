Ute driver allegedly four times the alcohol limit in three-car crash

A MAN has been charged with high-range drink driving after a three-car crash at Tenambit on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Maize Street after reports of a multi-vehicle pile-up just before 5pm on July 1.
Ambulance paramedics assessed a 29-year-old woman at the scene but she did not require further treatment, according to NSW Police.
Port Stephens Hunter Police were tasked to the scene and subjected the driver of a white Ford ute to a roadside breath test.
The 42-year-old man allegedly returned a positive result.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station, where a breath analysis revealed an alleged reading of 0.205, more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit for a fully-licensed driver.
The man was charged with high-range drink driving and negligent driving. His license was suspended.
He was granted conditional bail and ordered to front Maitland Local Court for the first time on July 24.
