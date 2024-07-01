John Hunter Hospital security guards to get body-worn cameras

Security guards at John Hunter Hospital will be equipped with body-worn cameras as part of a NSW government trial aimed at increasing safety at public hospitals.
The Health Services Union welcomed the announcement on Tuesday morning, with HSU secretary Gerard Hayes saying it was a "good first step recognising the risks security face each day in our health system".
Three hundred wearable cameras will be rolled-out across nine hospitals - Wyong, Westmead, Royal North Shore, Nepean, Liverpool, Wollongong, Shoalhaven, and Tamworth.
A statement from Health Minister Ryan Park said the 12-month trial came after several violent incidents against hospital staff across the state.
The government said the cameras - which would only be turned on if security officers believed there was a risk of harm to someone - would be tested to see if they were effective tools in deterring and de-escalating aggressive incidents.
No start date has been announced for the trial, but the statement released on Tuesday said planning was taking place with the view it would begin as soon as possible.
The trial, which came from the recommendations of the Anderson Review of Hospital Security, will be independently evaluated when complete.
"The safety of our healthcare staff and patients is a priority and the NSW government has a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our public hospitals," Mr Park said.
"The body worn camera trial is one of several actions NSW Health has taken to address the recommendations of the Anderson report and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuing to improve security practices to keep staff and patients safe.
"The trend in assaults in our hospitals is unacceptable and we are taking action."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.