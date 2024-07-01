Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital security guards to get body-worn cameras

July 2 2024 - 7:58am
John Hunter Hospital. File picture
John Hunter Hospital. File picture

Security guards at John Hunter Hospital will be equipped with body-worn cameras as part of a NSW government trial aimed at increasing safety at public hospitals.

