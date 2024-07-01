Hunter workers join ACTU push for net zero support in Canberra

Hunter workers have joined an ACTU media conference in Canberra urging the Senate to pass legislation to support the government's Net Zero Economy Authority.
ACTU president Michele O'Neil said before the media event at Parliament House that the authority would help Australia grow new clean industries such as critical minerals and hydrogen power, a focus of renewables investment in the Hunter.
Ms O'Neil urged the Greens and crossbench senators to support the urgent passing of the Net Zero Economy Authority bill, which is up before the Senate this week.
The authority is designed to help workers retrain and redeploy and to drive new jobs and investment.
Ms O'Neil is being joined in Canberra by workers from the Hunter and South Australia's Torrens Island who face an uncertain future in the shift away from fossil fuels.
The legislation passed the House of Representatives a month ago.
