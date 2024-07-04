Big crowds are chaotic on Turton Road without another stadium in mix

FOOTBALL clubs spending $100,000 to $300,000 on wages is only possible after parents and players pay nearly $2000 per season in the junior system and reserve grade. Clubs sign 15 or more players per team, generating income, but knowing a lot of these players will be lucky to get 20 minutes each week. The clubs say these players are getting elite coaching. If that is the case, why aren't Northern NSW producing more players of quality like Ray Baartz, Col Curran or Graham Jennings? Something seems to be definitely wrong with the current system.