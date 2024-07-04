Newcastle Herald
Letters

Big crowds are chaotic on Turton Road without another stadium in mix

By Letters to the Editor
July 5 2024 - 4:00am
Fans outside a Knights game last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
PARKING was absolutely chaotic at last Saturday's Knights match versus the Parramatta Eels at 5.30pm. There was heavy traffic in the morning due to football (soccer) games held on Blackley Oval, and road closures occurred extremely early as three league games were scheduled at McDonald Jones Stadium from 1.15pm. The Newcastle Hockey Centre was also in use conducting games.

