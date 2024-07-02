Body found after fire rips through home, two other people hospitalised

A BODY has been found after a fire ripped through a home on the Central Coast before dawn.
Emergency services were called to Mercator Parade at St Huberts Island just after 5.30am on Monday, July 2, after reports of a housefire.
Brisbane Water police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene and discovered that the property was already well alight.
"They were confronted by extreme fire activity, with the wind pushing the blaze throughout the home," a Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) spokesperson said.
Two occupants of the home managed to escape the burning building after being alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.
Six trucks and more than 30 firefighters from FRNSW battled the blaze and managed to extinguish the flames within about two hours.
During a search of the home afterwards, the body of a man was sadly found.
He had not yet been formally identified on Tuesday morning but was believed to be aged in his 40s.
The two other occupants of the home that made it to safety and were assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment.
Police and fire investigators remained at the scene into the afternoon on Tuesday as they worked to piece together how and where the fatal fire broke out.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner, police said.
The deadly blaze has prompted a safety warning from FRNSW encouraging people to ensure they have a working smoke alarm and a fire escape plan, especially during the cooler months.
Residents can book a free home fire safety visit which includes smoke alarm testing and where necessary, alarm provision and installation, free of charge.
