Hunter mine two-year extension approved one day after it was due to shut

The Glendell coal mine's life will be extended, after the state government gave mining giant Glencore the green light to continue operating for the next two years.
The mine's previous approval lapsed on June 30, however there were no mining operations taking place at the mine.
The modification application was subsequently approved on 1 July. The department notified the public of the approval on July 2.
There were no current mining operations taking place at this mine during the specified time period. Mining operations are currently only at the adjoining Mount Owen mine.
Located 20 kilometres north-west of Singleton, the extension will allow the mine to continue operating until June 2026.
The company's application stated there was an estimated 1.8 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal remaining within the approved mining area through the existing modification (modification 4), which will not be able to be recovered within the approved period of mining.
The approved modification only extends the mine's lifetime. No changes and does not include any additional disturbance works
Glencore's application, which attracted 20 objections, argued the modification would yield royalties for NSW, along with expenditure and employment benefits within the local area.
"Given that the modification will not alter the approved mining activities, the incremental impacts of Glendell Mine will not increase beyond currently approved levels," the application states.
"The extension proposed by the modification would result in these incremental impacts occurring over a different time horizon."
Glencore has been contacted for comment.
Lock the Gate Alliance, who submitted an objection to the proposal, said the extension would create an additional 1.6 million tonnes of greenhouse pollution, including 45,773 tonnes of direct emissions, which is equivalent to the pollution from about 10,000 extra cars on the road.
It also raised concerns that the nearby Ravensworth Homestead heritage decision was six months overdue.
Glencore proposed modification 5 after the Independent Planning Commission rejected its much larger planned expansion, because it would have had an unacceptable impact on the heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead, which was built in the 1820s.
The NSW Heritage Council recommended the Ravensworth Complex for listing on the NSW Heritage Register six months ago, but the state government is yet to make a decision.
"The Minns government seems able to approve new coal projects promptly but struggles with making timely decisions about the heritage listing of the Ravensworth Homestead complex," Lock the Gate Alliance NSW coordinator Nic Clyde said.
"This government needs to get its priorities in order. The preservation of NSW's shared First Nations and colonial history is much more important than allowing a mining giant like Glencore to continue digging up planet-heating coal.
"Ravensworth Homestead and surrounds, which are within the mining complex area, must be restored, preserved, and opened up to the community."
