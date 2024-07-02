Edgeworth full strength for Magic challenge at Speers Point

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness says Kiwi striker Ryan Feutz is good to go against Broadmeadow on Wednesday (6pm) in their catch-up game at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Feutz, who has eight goals in five NPL games since arriving mid-season, produced a class touch and finish to score in the 3-0 win over Valentine on Saturday but came off late with an ankle injury.
McGuinness, though, said the problem was not major and he would be right to play at Speers Point. The match was moved on Tuesday afternoon from Jack McLaughlan Oval to the Eagles' training slot on the synthetic surface at Speers Point. Wet weather is forecast to continue through to next week.
The fourth-placed Eagles (26 points) are full strength for the key clash with second-placed Magic (39).
** Newcastle Olympic have welcomed back Rhys Cooper, and the chance for redemption at LMRFF.
Cooper, who has not played since round nine, returned from his overseas honeymoon on Tuesday as Olympic prepare to take on bottom side Lake Macquarie in an 8pm catch-up on Wednesday. It will be seventh-placed Olympic's first game since a 2-1 loss to second-last Adamstown two weeks ago at LMRFF.
"In a way, I'm happy that we are playing there, so we can kind of right that wrong and move on from it, because it's a ground that should suit us," coach Paul DeVitis said.
DeVitis said it was important to have Cooper back, although he was unlikely to play a major role against Lakes. Jacob Pepper (holidays) is still out, while Jason Hoffman is set for his first game back with Olympic.
** Lambton Jaffas expect to have Nikolai Topor-Stanley back from an ankle injury in time for their Australia Cup game against Melbourne Victory on August 6.
The 39-year-old is expected to miss four to six weeks with bone bruising and ligament and cartilage damage from an Angelo Calfo tackle at Weston on June 16.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski hoped Topor-Stanley, who holds the A-League record for most starts at 369, would be back for the August 3 game against Edgeworth.
