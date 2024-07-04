Toohey's News: Is shopping Saifiti to rivals worth it?

O'Brien was said to be blown away by Hopwood's acceptance speech and his obvious leadership qualities and wanted to thank his mum for putting her faith in the club to help her boy realise his ambitions. A week ago, Hopwood 18, who is contracted until the end of 2027, starred for NSW Under 19s in Origin and in a sign of how highly he is regarded, was this week promoted to the club's top-30 roster, filling the final spot.