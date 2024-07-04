Toohey's News: Is shopping Saifiti to rivals worth it?

WHEN it comes to questioning Daniel Saifiti's form this season, no one has been more vocal about his lack of influence and impact in games than this column.
Only on the odd occasion, like Saturday night against the Eels, have we seen the D-Saf of old. The one who was widely regarded among the game's premier props when he signed his current lucrative contract in 2021.
But how exactly does off-loading him to a rival club improve the Knights' roster next season and, at the same time, guarantee relief in the salary cap?
And if a deal with a rival can't be done that satisfies Saifiti and financially suits the Knights' cap position, what then? Saifiti stays in Newcastle at a club that has basically told him they don't want him.
There will be interest in Saifiti but at what level?
There may be a scarcity of props on the open market but how much of Saifiti's reported $850,000 contract will a rival club be prepared to pay over the next two years when the Knights themselves are virtually advertising he is not worth that sort of money by wanting him out?
If the Knights have to tip in $300,000 to $400,000 a season for him to leave, which is possible, how does it make it a good deal?
What calibre of player can they sign as a replacement under those circumstances and still make it worthwhile under the cap given the club's promising young existing props may still be a year or two away from stepping into his shoes?
The same goes for former skipper Jayden Brailey, who is also rumoured to be in the firing line.
Brailey has a year to run on his $650,000 deal but are the Knights prepared to pay him to play elsewhere in 2025 with just Phoenix Crossland and Riley Jones as their hooking options?
What price axed Eels coach Brad Arthur becoming a left-field contender for a coaching position at the Knights next season?
Given he is considered one of the frontrunners for the Leeds coaching job in England, it would seem a longshot. But if he misses out or opts not to go overseas, what then?
Current assistant Rory Kostjasyn's departure to the Dolphins leaves a spot vacant. And it's no secret Arthur and Knights coach Adam O'Brien are close mates from their playing days together on the South Coast and in Cairns before they joined the Melbourne Storm coaching staff together under Craig Bellamy 16 years ago. O'Brien is also Arthur's daughter Charlotte's godfather.
Adding some intrigue, Arthur was spotted in Newcastle a fortnight ago during the Knights bye week catching up with O'Brien. They were seen having lunch at Merewether Surfhouse.
Stay tuned.
The morning after teenage front-row giant Cody Hopwood won the Andrew Johns Medal for S.G Ball player of the year and players' player at the Knights junior awards night two months ago, his mother took a call from NRL coach Adam O'Brien.
O'Brien was said to be blown away by Hopwood's acceptance speech and his obvious leadership qualities and wanted to thank his mum for putting her faith in the club to help her boy realise his ambitions. A week ago, Hopwood 18, who is contracted until the end of 2027, starred for NSW Under 19s in Origin and in a sign of how highly he is regarded, was this week promoted to the club's top-30 roster, filling the final spot.
In further promotions, back-rower Jermaine McEwen and fullback Connor Votano are both now on development deals.
Departing rookie fullback Davey Armstrong has broken his silence on his call to quit the club, telling us he didn't see himself as a genuine NRL wing prospect at the Knights next season.
Armstrong has signed a three-year deal with English Super League club Leigh with an option in his favour for the final year.
"I'll be over there for at least two years and we'll see after that," he said.
While the money was considerably more, Armstrong said the prospect of playing fullback was the big attraction.
"I just think I'm too small to play on the wing in the NRL and that was going to be the option here if I stayed," he said.
Rd 17: Knights v Eels: 3 Bradman Best 2 Daniel Saifiti 1 Greg Marzhew
Standings: 12 Dane Gagai 10 Dylan Lucas, Bradman Best 9 Kai Pearce-Paul 8 Kalyn Ponga 6 Adam Elliott 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell 4 Jackson Hastings 3 Phoenix Crossland, Greg Marzhew 2 Enari Tuala, Jayden Brailey, Daniel Saifiti 1 Brodie Jones, Jacob Saifiti, Fletcher Sharpe.
