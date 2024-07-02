Bandidos bikie 'deserves everything he got' for wild pub brawl: judge

A BANDIDOS bikie who appealed against the severity of his jail term for launching into two brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel "deserves everything he got", a judge has said.
Harley Paul Hendrik Lamotte, 31, was on Tuesday jailed for a maximum of two years and eight months, with a non-parole period of 18 months after Raptor Squad police investigating the brawls found two pistols and an imitation sub-machine gun during a raid at his Cardiff house.
Lamotte was in May jailed for a maximum of two years and six months, with a non-parole period of 19 months for his role in the brawls, but appealed against the severity of the jail term.
However, the appeal was short lived with Acting Judge Anthony Blackmore, SC, on Tuesday warning defence lawyers that if they went ahead with it he would increase Lamotte's sentence, saying he "deserves everything he got".
"The affray is extremely serious," Acting Judge Blackmore said. "He hits someone with a coward punch and knocks them out. He deserves everything that he got. The court takes a very serious view of that sort of behaviour, it can very easily lead to someone's death."
With the appeal withdrawn, Acting Judge Blackmore said the possession of the firearms were "a very serious concern" and said any argument that Lamotte was remorseful and had good prospects of rehabilitation had to be tempered due to his continued involvement with the OMCG.
He ordered the sentence for the firearms be served partially at the same time as the jail term for the brawls and extended Lamotte's non-parole period until March, 2025.
The total sentence for all of the offences would have been a maximum of three years and two months, with a non-parole period of two years.
The two "gratuitously violent" incidents began when Kelly was asked to leave by a staff member at about 4.10pm after he refused to comply with directions and broke a sign.
He sculled a beer and smashed the glass, which triggered a 90 second melee during which a number of patrons were assaulted.
The men drove off but returned at about 6.45pm.
Griffin, who had limited involvement in the brawls, was given a two-year community corrections order.
