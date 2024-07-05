Food Bites: Midweek in Midtown and a Cessnock Publympics

Four Cessnock pubs are seeking athletes to compete for them in the Cessnock 2024 Publympics from July 23 to August 4. It's dubbed the "every man and women's Olympics" and features sports such as the stubbie lid toss, coaster hurl, schooner glass relay and ring toss. Kearsley Hotel, Abermain Hotel, Neath Hotel, Caledonia Hotel and the Cessnock Hotel are taking part.

