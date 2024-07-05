Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Food Bites: Midweek in Midtown and a Cessnock Publympics

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 5 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Oakes, of Mad Poet on Hunter Street in Newcastle. Picture by Marina Neil
Dylan Oakes, of Mad Poet on Hunter Street in Newcastle. Picture by Marina Neil

A group of Newcastle West businesses have launched Thursday Night Lights - Midweek in Midtown. Jam's Karaoke, Mad Poet, Bernie's Bar, Calamari Kitchen, The Happy Wombat, Bella Italia, The Rogue Scholar, Granddad Jack's, Charlie's Rooftop and The Koutetsu will be hosting special events, plus food and drink offers, on Thursday nights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.