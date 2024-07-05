Food Bites: Midweek in Midtown and a Cessnock Publympics

A group of Newcastle West businesses have launched Thursday Night Lights - Midweek in Midtown. Jam's Karaoke, Mad Poet, Bernie's Bar, Calamari Kitchen, The Happy Wombat, Bella Italia, The Rogue Scholar, Granddad Jack's, Charlie's Rooftop and The Koutetsu will be hosting special events, plus food and drink offers, on Thursday nights.
Four Cessnock pubs are seeking athletes to compete for them in the Cessnock 2024 Publympics from July 23 to August 4. It's dubbed the "every man and women's Olympics" and features sports such as the stubbie lid toss, coaster hurl, schooner glass relay and ring toss. Kearsley Hotel, Abermain Hotel, Neath Hotel, Caledonia Hotel and the Cessnock Hotel are taking part.
Six Newcastle breweries will feature at Dark vs Dark on August 2 at Modus Merewether. Tickets cost $75 and include wings, a burger and fries, a schooner on arrival and a paddle of dark beers (one each) from Modus, Method Brewing, Grainfed Brewing Company, FogHorn Brewery, Good Folk Brewing and Shout Brewing Co.
Also on August 1 is The Koutetsu x Âpé Bar Takeover, with five cocktails by Chris Wilson from The Koutetsu paired with a five-course menu by Nicolas Pedemonte at Âpé. Tickets are $195 per person.
Eldaba at New Lambton has closed for business "due to unforeseen personal circumstances".
Teahouse Newcastle on Hunter Street is exhibiting a series of works by talented local artists.
Kings Valley Egyptian Cuisine on Hamilton's Beaumont Street has introduced a $16.50 lunch special (Thursday to Saturday) and an $18.80 dinner special (Monday to Thursday).
The Italian Cottage Restaurant at Cessnock is opening a sister restaurant at Wickham in August.
The Fairmont Diner has opened in Carrington, on the corner of Cowper South and Young streets, for breakfast and lunch, Tuesday to Sunday.
Japanese-inspired restaurant and bar Chubby Boss is opening soon on Newcastle's King Street, and Royal Indian Restobar on Hunter Street.
