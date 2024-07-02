Hunter hospital violence laid bare in exclusive data

Leading our news this morning is a report from Gabriel Fowler revealing nearly 10 Hunter New England-based doctors, nurses and other staff were physically assaulted every week during 2023. It comes amid a rising number of assaults in public hospitals, including at John Hunter Hospital, with news body-cams are being used as the latest defence for our frontline health workers.
Meanwhile, detailed plans for Broadmeadow show how the NSW government plans to lead redevelopment of the showground, basketball stadium and locomotive depot sites to house more than 8000 people, Michael Parris reports. The government and City of Newcastle last month released a 30-year planning strategy for the proposed Hunter Park precinct and surrounding suburbs which targeted 20,000 new homes and 40,000 residents across the strategy area.
In sport and good news for Knights fans with Kalyn Ponga set to make a surprise early return from injury. Ponga will play his first game in more than two months after being named at fullback for the Knights' clash with the Raiders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Have a gread day.
Lisa Allan, editor
