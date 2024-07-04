What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
The Olive Tree Markets 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Snowtime in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Newcastle Brickfest 2pm to 5pm, Newcastle Jockey Club. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the John Hunter Children's Hospital. Tickets at trybooking.com.
NAIDOC Week at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Activities include a bush food walk, dance workshop and a dot paint workshop.
JD's World of Magic Noon to 2pm, Warners at the Bay.
Sydney Swans AFLW Community Camp 1.30pm, Number 1 Sportsground, Newcastle (also on Sunday).
The Little Mermaid Jr 11am and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am, Wallsend Library.
School Holiday Graffiti Workshop 10am to noon, or 2pm to 4pm, Playstate on Fern, Islington.
The Marina Market 11am to 3pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Aberdeen Highland Games 8am to 4pm, Jefferson Park, Aberdeen. Highland and country dancing, pipe bands, three-legged races, the Kilted Dash and more.
Newcastle Comedy Festival Launch 5pm, Earp Distilling Co, Carrington (sold out).
Newcastle Comedy Festival: Cameron James 7pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Harlem Globetrotters 7pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Newcastle Brickfest 9.30am to 5pm, Newcastle Jockey Club. Tickets at trybooking.com.
Plant Sale 9am to 1pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Busking at The Station 10am, The Station, Newcastle.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle's Annual Wedding Expo 10am to 3pm, NEX Newcastle.
Maitland & Coalfields Orchid Society Winter Orchid Show 9am to 3pm, St James Anglican Church Hall, Morpeth (also on Sunday).
Hunter Valley Wedding Open Day 10am to 2pm, Palmers Lane, Bimbadgen, and Emma's Cottage, Lovedale.
The Little Mermaid Jr 11am and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Sweet Valley Baby Animals Noon to 2pm, Warners at the Bay.
Sweet Valley Baby Animals 1pm to 3pm, The Young Street Hotel, Carrington.
Choir and Community 6.30pm, The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West.
Newcastle Comedy Festival: Melanie Bracewell 7pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music (sold out).
Anna Weatherup, Amy Vee Saturday, 6pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
James Reyne - Crawl File Saturday, 7pm, The Bar on the Hill, University of Newcastle.
Gavin Bowles & The Distractions Saturday, 7.30pm, The Oriental Hotel, Cooks Hill.
Colin Hay Band Tour 2024 Saturday, 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
The Darren Jack Trio (single launch) Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Passport to Airlie: Camino Gold Sunday, 4pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Militarie Gun, dust, Antenna Sunday, 7pm, King Street Newcastle.
Blackstone Gallery SEESAW.
Artisan Collective Port Stephens Birds in the Hunter, by Timeless Textiles.
LEDA Gallery A Place For All The Small Things, by Eira Chidgey.
Newcastle Museum Reception This Way, by Tim Ross.
Timeless Textiles Woman Being: Pearl Red Moon.
Back to Back Galleries Is That The Time, by Margaret McBride, Faye Collier, Margot Dugan, Varelle Hardy, Sue Stewart, Pat Davidson, Corrine Bowden, Bronwyn Greive.
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Performance Art Culture Cessnock (PACC) Songspirals.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) You need not fear the monsters of the sea, by Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson. ArtPlay, Sunday, 10am.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi TAOTOCS, by The Artists of the Old Church Studio.
Straitjacket Tree Changer, by Hugh Ramage. Prima Stories, by Jill Orr. Seascapes, by Hide Kobayashi.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Young Dobell. Snakes and Ladders, by Bernard Ollis. Dobell and His Dogs.
Lighthouse Arts What\How\Why.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Old Stories, New Magic. Hold, by Brittany Ferns and Megan McGee. Memory Collective (Part One). Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck. Lineage: A Visual Continuum.
