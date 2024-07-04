Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

July 4 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Hay and his band are performing at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Saturday night.
Colin Hay and his band are performing at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Saturday night.

SATURDAY

Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.