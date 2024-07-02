Teen girl released, two more protesters cause commuter chaos

A TEENAGE girl has been released from custody on another day of commuter chaos amid ongoing illegal climate protests.
The 17-year-old was charged on Monday and faced a children's court for the first time today.
Blockade Australia said the Queensland girl had suspended herself 40 metres over a rail bridge at Singleton and walked free from custody a day after her arrest, on a six-month good behaviour bond.
On Tuesday, a man and another woman separately stopped trains during illegal protests at Farley and Thornton.
The man was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where charges were expected to be laid.
Police were working to rescue the woman from where she had climbed on board a coal train on Tuesday afternoon.
Blockade Australia's eight days of action has so far seen at least 17 people arrested trying to stop coal trains accessing Newcastle port.
The actions of those involved have been slammed by authorities and politicians as dangerous and illegal.
Hunter line passenger trains between Newcastle Interchange, Scone and Dungog have been proactively cancelled at night due to the protest activity, Transport for NSW confirmed.
A police operation to rescue the protester at Thornton closed the rail line again on Tuesday afternoon, and "limited" buses were available to replace trains between Newcastle and Maitland.
Commuters were told to expect significant delays and check transport apps, station information screens and listen to announcements for more information.
