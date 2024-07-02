Drunk man crashes in drive-thru during late night Macca's run

A man who crashed when he took himself on a late night Macca's run after a session on the beers has been fined $2000 and banned from driving for six months.
Michael Ford, 35, was behind the steering wheel of a vehicle going through the Warners Bay McDonald's drive-thru after more than five hours drinking schooners at a nearby pub when he drove into the car in front of him.
The court heard he was cooperative with police who were called to the scene, but had to be held up by officers because he was so intoxicated.
He recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.217 - more than four times the legal limit.
Ford pleaded guilty to high range drink driving when he faced Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.
The court heard Ford had no prior record before the courts and that the incident last month was an "aberration".
"If police have to prop you up ... you can hardly run the argument 'I thought I was alright to drive', can you," Magistrate Peter Barnett said.
"This is all about road safety. Cars are weapons, and they are lethal weapons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.