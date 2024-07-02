Newcastle Herald
Drunk man crashes in drive-thru during late night Macca's run

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 2 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
Toronto courthouse. File picture
A man who crashed when he took himself on a late night Macca's run after a session on the beers has been fined $2000 and banned from driving for six months.

