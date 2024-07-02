Superstar Kalyn Ponga set for surprise return from injury for Knights

Superstar Kalyn Ponga is set to make a surprise early return from injury as the Newcastle Knights gear up for a push towards the NRL finals.
Ponga will play his first game in more than two months after being named at fullback for the Knights' clash with the Raiders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The captain has been sidelined since suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, which required surgery, against Canterbury back in round seven.
He wasn't expected back on the field until round 20. There were suggestions the Knights may extra cautious and delay his return until after the bye in round 21.
But in a major boost, the talisman will lead the Knights out against an equally desperate Raiders.
Ponga's inclusion means rookie Fletcher Sharpe moves to the bench.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien was asked about Ponga's recovery and the chances of an early comeback at the press conference after the Knights' 34-26 win over Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"He is working his backside off at training," O'Brien said. "I don't think he is behind schedule but I can't lock in a date. I won't do that."
Sharpe had been in super in his three games at fullback. His inclusion on the bench leaves the Knights without a back-up hooker.
In other changes from the Knights' 34-26 win over the Eels, Phoenix Crossland is out due to concussion. However, Dylan Lucas (hamstring) and Leo Thompson (Achilles) return from injury.
Lucas has been named on the bench. Thompson partners Daniel Saifiti in the front row.
Jack Hetherington and Mat Croker drop out of the 17 and are on an extended bench alongside Jack Cogger, Krystian Mapapalangi and Thomas Cant.
The Knights travel to the national capital in 11th spot on 18 points, two points behind the eighth-placed Dragons.
They were in a worse position at the same stage last season - 14th on 15 points - and went on a Ponga-charged run, winning nine straight to finish the regular season in fifth.
Ponga was almost unstoppable in the run home and was rewarded with the 2023 Dally M Medal for the NRL player of the year.
The custodian' early return could also prove a boost for Queensland.
With the Maroons needing to bounce back from a 38-18 loss at the MCG last Wednesday to retain the State of Origin Shield, Ponga may come into contention.
But the news isn't as good in Melbourne.
Grant has been rested for a second straight week, meaning he will not play again before Origin III. Winger Xavier Coates (hamstring) is out for up to eight weeks.
At Manly, Tom Trbojevic's return from a hamstring injury at centre has pushed Tolu Koula to fullback to face North Queensland.
The move has squeezed rookie Lehi Hopoate out of the backline, but he will play as a bench utility with Lachlan Croker still not back from lingering concussion issues.
Parramatta have named rookie Jake Tago to debut on the wing after Maika Sivo suffered another hamstring injury. Charlie Guymer will also debut on the bench.
Cronulla have opted to play Daniel Atkinson out of position and on the wing against Gold Coast, with Sione Katoa missing due to a concussion.
AJ Brimson is back for the Titans in the halves, potentially giving him a chance to push for Queensland Origin selection.
Wests Tigers have left Brent Naden out of their side to face Melbourne, with Charlie Staines returning on the wing and Solomon Faataape moving to centre.
Sydney Roosters have brought Michael Jennings back into their team at centre to replace the injured Joey Manu, with Sitili Tupouniua filling in on the other edge.
And Canterbury welcome Connor Tracey (concussion) and Kurt Mann (suspension) back against the Warriors.
