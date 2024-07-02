Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NRL investigates fan's alleged verbal abuse of Eels stars in Newcastle

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior Paulo and Dylan Brown were alledgely on the receiving end of a horrent of abuse.
Junior Paulo and Dylan Brown were alledgely on the receiving end of a horrent of abuse.

The NRL is investigating allegations a fan verbally abused two Parramatta Eels players at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.