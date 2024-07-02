NRL investigates fan's alleged verbal abuse of Eels stars in Newcastle

The NRL is investigating allegations a fan verbally abused two Parramatta Eels players at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday.
Video has emerged of an ugly incident, which shows a fan hurling abuse from the stands at Parramatta prop Junior Paula and five-eight Dylan Brown as they left the field via the tunnel after the Eels' loss to the Knights.
The torrent of abuse was enough to stop both players in their tracks and stare the man down, who was also confronted by nearby fans.
It is understood the NRL was informed of the allegations over the weekend and the matter is now in the hands of the integrity unit amid suggestions that the attack may have been racial motivated.
It's understood Venues NSW is reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprit.
"We will use all measures available to identify people involved, and will work with the NRL to issue banning notices," a Venues NSW spokesperson said.
"There's zero tolerance for racism in the Venues NSW network."
