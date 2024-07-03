Funding gives 'freedom' to early childhood educators on study path

A NEWCASTLE mother-of-two says she might've come to her passion of working in child care late, but it's never really too late to chase your dreams.
It was in the midst of the pandemic lockdown while home schooling her two sons, that it all clicked for Bannaua Brown.
"I've always loved children. People have always said to me that I'm good with their kids," she said.
The 47-year-old was previously running a business, jewellery making and market stalls, but when restrictions hit she wondered what to do next.
"I thought maybe I should do some sort of TAFE course through online study to keep me busy," she said.
She decided to pursue a Certificate III and Diploma in Early Childhood Care with TAFE NSW.
"I thought, I really, really like this. I enjoy learning about children and knowing there's so much more to early childhood than just babysitting which a lot of people think is all we do."
Now working at Hamilton Childcare Centre, Ms Brown enjoys her time with children but she's always wanted to take her studies further, to help in their early learning and development.
Due to the cost of living and her financial situation, she didn't think it was possible.
"I can't afford to do uni," she said.
Fortunately, a $25,000 financial boost from the state government will see Ms Brown embark on her tertiary study with the University of Wollongong to become an early childhood teacher.
"I would not have done the degree if I didn't get funding," she said.
Ms Brown is one of 255 recipients in Newcastle to receive funding through the NSW Early Childhood Education and Care Scholarship Program.
"It's just taken that weight off my shoulders. I can study without worrying about the financial burden," she said.
Over 2000 scholarships were offered to successful applicants across childhood teaching and VET in the first round of funding.
The program aims to create a reliable pipeline of educators for the state's littlest learners by financially assisting people wanting to enter the workforce and existing staff looking to boost their skills.
"I know so many people are put off studying due to the cost of living. This just gives you the freedom," Ms Brown said.
With already five years of experience under her belt, Ms Brown will study an accelerated degree which will see her qualified within two years.
She says she is excited to deepen her knowledge and break the stigma of early childhood carers.
"It's not easy work, there's so much more to it, we're not just a quick industry," she said.
"We don't just play with babies all day, we're stimulating their brains. We're helping them learn skills. I think that's why it made me want to learn more about it," she said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the NSW government is committed to growing the early childhood workforce.
"Support of this kind is essential, so we can support early childhood services around the state and ensure our youngest learners are given the best start in life," she said.
The program will see up to $25,000 awarded to people wanting to become early childhood teachers, like Ms Brown, while early childhood education and care staff seeking a diploma and certificate III qualifications will be granted up to $5000.
For the first time, those looking to secure Outside School Hours Care qualifications have also been awarded scholarships.
