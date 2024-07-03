Victim-survivor speaks out on 'insidious' impacts of coercive control

MENTAL abuse, panic, depression and anxiety are just some of the traumas Jessica* lives with today.
The 31-year-old is a victim-survivor of coercive control, family abuse and sexual violence.
For 18 months she was abused by the insidious nature of coercive control.
Her intimate partner at the time attacked her emotionally and tracked her movements through technology-facilitated abuse.
"The violence attacked me emotionally at my most vulnerable point in time when I was mentally unwell and dealing with previous trauma in my life," she said.
Now living with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, the Hunter woman has put her energy into becoming an advocate for others in areas of mental ill-health and suicide prevention.
"I put all my efforts into advocacy so I can help other victim-survivors have a voice," she said.
Jessica* felt relief when she found out coercive control was now a crime in NSW.
From July 1, victim survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence have stronger protections across the state, with the criminalisation of coercive control and stronger bail laws coming into effect.
"These laws are a step in the right direction to assist victim-survivors experiencing coercive control. It feels like there are proper measures in place," Jessica said.
She said the impact coercive control had on people's lives was "insidious" and that the new legislation would have helped her situation.
"It could've given me the confidence and assisted in what I had been through with my perpetrator," she said.
"Coercive control has left me isolated at times, heightening my flight-or-fight response to new levels, adding additional pressures to my post-traumatic stress disorder, and leaving me feel unsafe in areas I did love to visit, but won't anymore."
"It can really traumatise people and get them tangled up in their own heads and homes."
University of Newcastle Women's Health Research Centre director Deborah Loxton has been collecting data across four generations of women in Australia since 1996 and says experiences with domestic violence at any point in life can have long-term impacts.
"There are physical health impacts, including gastrointestinal disorders and limits to physical functioning, and there are also mental health issues including depression and anxiety," she said.
"The impact is very long lasting. We haven't yet come to a point - after 25 years collecting data - where we've seen the health of women who've experienced violence, come back up to that of women who have never experienced violence."
Professor Loxton said more awareness meant it was more likely that women would speak up and report incidents.
"Every time violence is in the public sphere and has been noted by media or noted by law - that raises awareness about violence and the impact on women," she said.
"It validates the experience of people who've experienced violence as being something that is highly detrimental to their wellbeing."
Jessica* said her panic and flashbacks were a motivator in speaking about her experiences and trying to raise awareness for others.
"The new law will help ease victims' minds that there is help there and they won't be controlled any more," she said.
"We need to come together as a community to educate this abusive behaviour, and that women and children who are most at threat will no longer be living in a terror."
Help is available:
*surname has been withheld for legal reasons.
