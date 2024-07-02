Ten nurses and doctors assaulted every week in hospitals

BODY-CAMS are the latest weapon in the battle against the rising number of assaults in public hospitals, including at John Hunter Hospital.
Almost 10 Hunter New England-based doctors, nurses and other staff were physically assaulted every week during 2023, a total of 514.
The year before that, the number was more than 630, a total of almost 2000 in the four years to mid-November, 2023.
Across the state, more than 972 assaults were recorded at public hospitals in the year to March 2024, a rate of more than 18 a week, according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
The figure represents a jump of more than 25 per cent on the number of assaults recorded during the previous equivalent period.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said that trend was not acceptable.
"The trend in assaults in our hospitals is unacceptable and we are taking action," Mr Ryan said.
"The safety of our healthcare staff and patients is a priority and the NSW government has a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our public hospitals."
Security staff at nine NSW hospitals will trial the body-worn devices to see if they can prompt people to calm down once they realise they are being recorded, and to potentially collect evidence for prosecutions.
The Health Services Union (HSU) welcomed the announcement yesterday, with HSU secretary Gerard Hayes saying it was a "good first step recognising the risks security face each day in our health system".
The cameras could de-escalate some aggressive behaviour, but substance abuse and mental health challenges behind some assaults was making violence hard to combat, Mr Hayes said.
"If you have got someone who is lucid enough ... to work out that they're being recorded, well, they'll make a better decision, but it won't be the placebo for everyone," he said.
"My biggest fear is ... there will be police in hospitals if we can't make hospitals a place that is safe and people understand how health security works."
The union wants more powers and protection for security staff, including training on restraint and move-on powers, as well as protective equipment.
Asked what security staff at hospitals could do that an average bystander could not, Mr Hayes replied: "Not a lot, seriously, and that's part of the problem."
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery welcomed the initiative, saying no worker deserved to be treated with aggression or violence in the workplace.
"It is particularly galling when violence occurs within our public hospitals," Ms Hornery said.
No start date has been set for the year-long trial and security and privacy policies will need to be established before it can proceed.
Two hospitals in the Hunter New England Region are involved, Tamworth as well as John Hunter, and Wyong Hospital on the Central Coast.
An evaluation will follow to ascertain if the cameras are effective.
Footage will be recorded only if security officers think there is a risk of harm and the material could be used in prosecutions.
This trial is part of the ongoing implementation of recommendations from the Anderson Review of Hospital Security, which involved audits of 44 hospitals throughout NSW, including John Hunter, the Calvary Mater Hospital, Tomaree Hospital at Nelson Bay, and Maitland Hospital.
Mr Hayes said there was more to be done from the Anderson Report and he looked forward to working with the Health Minister and NSW government on the issue.
