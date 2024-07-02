Newcastle Herald
Ten nurses and doctors assaulted every week in hospitals

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 3 2024 - 9:03am, first published 5:30am
Ambulances parked at the emergency entrance to John Hunter Hospitals were security staff will take part in a trial to gauge the effectiveness of body-worn cameras to stem the rising number of assaults. Picture by Peter Lorimer
BODY-CAMS are the latest weapon in the battle against the rising number of assaults in public hospitals, including at John Hunter Hospital.

Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

