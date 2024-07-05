Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'The best you can get': The Swordfish Co opens at Warners Bay

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 6 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open seven days, 436 The Esplanade, Warners Bay.

Garry Risteski started his hospitality career peeling potatoes at the age of 10 in his family's fish and chip shop on the Central Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.